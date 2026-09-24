1980s AI photo trend: One photo upload could expose you to fake profiles and blackmail, Delhi Police warns

The warning comes at a time when AI image tools are making it easier to transform photos with different outfits, hairstyles, colours and visual effects. Delhi Police has also asked users to be careful with links promising AI filters or photo-generation features, as unfamiliar links could expose them to scams.

Why Delhi Police is warning about the trend

In a post on X, Delhi Police warned users about the possible risks of uploading personal pictures to unknown AI services. While the 1980s trend may seem like a harmless way to give your photos a nostalgic look, the original image you upload is still linked to your digital identity.

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The trend uses AI to turn current photographs into 1980s-inspired images. You can add vintage colours, period-style clothes, hairstyles and other effects to make your pictures look like they were taken decades ago. But to create these images, you usually have to upload your original photograph to an AI platform. This is where you need to be very careful about which service you choose.

Looks like nostalgia but it could be a trap. 🚨

Your images can be misused for fake profiles, blackmail or cyber fraud.



📞 Cyber Fraud: 1930 | https://t.co/31HYfBIJGu@LtGovDelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/2Ys9NnV6gc — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 22, 2026

What you should do before trying AI photo trends

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Delhi Police has advised users not to upload personal photographs to unfamiliar AI platforms. You should also avoid clicking random links that promise AI filters or photo-generation tools, especially when you don't know where the link leads.

The warning does not mean that every AI photo tool is unsafe. Instead, you should check the platform before uploading personal images and avoid unfamiliar services. If you become a victim of cyber fraud, you can report it by calling the 1930 cyber fraud helpline or through the government’s cybercrime reporting website.