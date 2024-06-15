A close look at Low-Code, No-Code: Revolutionising development & empowering business

The software development landscape is undergoing a dramatic shift, driven by the rise of low-code and no-code platforms. These tools are democratising development, enabling businesses to build custom applications faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Low-Code: The Power of Visual Development

Low-code platforms provide a visual development environment, allowing developers to drag and drop components and create applications with minimal coding.

Sweta Mepani, Senior Vice President at NTT DATA Services, explains the advantages of low-code, "Our in-house developed low-code platform, Dedalow, is a catalyst for innovation. It offers high productivity and control over code generation, featuring a rich user interface and supporting the collection of innovative ideas from our global workforce."

Dedalow, NTT DATA's proprietary low-code platform, has demonstrated its efficacy in several ways:

Shorter Time-to-Market: "The ILM tool was developed in just three months by our talented team of neo-millennials," explains Sweta. "Dedalow's visual design capabilities significantly cut down the time usually required for the architecture and design phases."

Increased Development Efficiency: "We achieved a twofold decrease in effort compared to traditional methods," says Sweta. "The stability of the code, its ease of deployment outside of Dedalow, integration with DevOps, and automated version management are just some of the advantages."

Collaborative Development: "Dedalow enhances collaboration, facilitating TEDx talks, hackathons, and ideathons," says Sweta.

No-Code: Enabling Citizen Developers

No-code platforms go a step further, removing the need for any coding whatsoever. They empower "citizen developers" – individuals without coding expertise – to build applications.

The Advantages of No-Code

Democratisation of Development: Allows anyone, regardless of technical background, to create software solutions.

Faster Time to Market: Enables rapid deployment of applications, accelerating innovation and business growth.

Reduced Development Costs: Eliminates the need for hiring and training specialised developers.

Business Applications: A Wide Spectrum of Possibilities

Both low-code and no-code platforms are transforming how businesses operate, enabling them to:

Automate Processes: Streamline repetitive tasks like data entry, invoice processing, and customer support.

Improve Customer Experiences: Develop personalised applications for enhanced customer engagement and support.

Boost Efficiency: Create internal tools and workflows to optimise operations, improve communication, and streamline decision-making.

Develop New Business Models: Experiment with innovative ideas and build MVPs to validate new business models.

The Future of Development: A Blend of Power & Accessibility

Low-code and no-code platforms are transforming the software development landscape. They offer a compelling alternative to traditional coding, empowering businesses to build custom solutions with speed, efficiency, and accessibility. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will play an increasingly crucial role in driving business growth and innovation in the future.