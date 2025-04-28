A hidden Chinese Huawei phone surfaces in Pahalgam attack probe. Here’s what we know

Indian security agencies are investigating the suspected use of a Huawei satellite-enabled smartphone near Pahalgam at the time of last week's terror attack that killed 26 people. The movement of such a device was reportedly detected in the area and during the same period as the attack, raising concerns over the introduction of newer communication methods by operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to an Economic Times report, a lone movement of a Huawei satellite phone was picked up by surveillance systems, and its possible connection to the attack is now being examined.

A banned company, a secure network, a dangerous gap?

Huawei, a Chinese company banned from operating in India, manufactures several smartphones with built-in satellite communication features, including the Mate 60 Pro, P60 series, and nova 11 Ultra. These devices are designed to connect exclusively to China’s Tiantong-1 satellite network, managed by China Telecom.

These phones feature internal satellite antennas and specialized chips, allowing them to connect without external equipment. Services require China Telecom SIM cards and subscription plans. Designed for emergency use, the phones offer low-bandwidth voice and text services, operating even in areas with no cellular coverage.

Advertisement

Huawei, however, does not produce handsets for other satellite service providers such as Thuraya, Iridium, or Inmarsat, which typically rely on their own specialized hardware or collaborate with manufacturers such as the Hughes Network Systems.



It is suspected the Huawei device may have been smuggled into India either from Pakistan or another country.

How Huawei phones escape detection

Unlike the traditional Thuraya satellite phones previously found with militants — which are bulky, rugged devices with visible antennas and basic call-and-text functionality — Huawei’s satellite-enabled smartphones like the Mate 60 Pro are indistinguishable from ordinary smartphones. They integrate satellite texting, calling, internet access, and media transmission into a regular smartphone design, making visual identification extremely difficult.

Thuraya phones could be easily spotted because of their external antennas and rugged build, whereas Huawei’s devices allow covert communication while blending seamlessly into civilian environments.

Advertisement

Technologists have noted that communications through Huawei’s satellite-enabled phones could potentially bypass Indian cellular and satellite surveillance systems, as they operate through China’s Tiantong-1 satellite infrastructure. This raise concerns that such devices might allow users to maintain communication during network shutdowns, transmit operational information without immediate detection, and increase the risk of sensitive data being exposed to foreign monitoring.

The investigation is now reportedly focused on tracing the origin, movement, and potential handlers of the device detected during the Pahalgam attack. Forensic teams, supported by Western agencies, are examining technical intercepts, eyewitness accounts, and local networks to determine whether the satellite-enabled phone was used by the attackers or their support cells.

Experts have also highlighted a broader concern: beyond Huawei, other Chinese brands like Honor, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo are introducing smartphones equipped with similar satellite communication features, all designed to operate on the Tiantong-1 network. This growing trend could pose long-term challenges for India’s counterterrorism operations.

The Pahalgam investigation, they believe, could be an early indicator of how emerging satellite-based communication technologies are reshaping insurgent tactics and presenting new threats in conflict zones.