Pahalgam attack: Govt writes to BBC, voices strong protest against coverage

The Government of India on Monday voiced a stern objection to the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. In a news article titled "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack," the BBC referred to the terror attack as a "militant attack".

In a formal letter to the BBC, the government also said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is going to monitor its reporting going ahead.

The MEA's External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division has "conveyed the country's strong sentiments to Jackie Martin (India Head, BBC) regarding their reporting on the terror attack," India Today reported.

"Pakistan has responded with tit-for-tat measures against India as tensions soared following a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists," BBC's article published last week read.

