Aadhaar online update: Less than 10 days left to change Aadhaar details for free; how to update online

If you need to update your Aadhaar details, now is the time. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set a deadline for free updates. You have until June 14, 2024, to update your Proof of Identity and Proof of Address for free. After this date, any updates will incur a fee.

If you miss the deadline, you will have to pay Rs 50 to upload the necessary documents, whether you do it online or in person. Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number assigned to Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic information.

This system helps prevent duplicate and fake identities, ensuring that each person has a unique number linked to their biometrics. The UIDAI encourages all Aadhaar holders to update their information if it hasn't been updated in the last 10 years. This ensures better service delivery and accurate authentication.

How to update Aadhaar details

To update Aadhaar details online, visit the myAadhaar Portal, log in with your Aadhaar number and OTP, verify your details, and upload the necessary documents.

Required documents include:

Proof of Both Identity and Address (Ration card, Voter ID card, Government-issued ID card/certificate with address, Indian Passport),

Proof of Identity Only (PAN card, Driving license, School mark sheet/leaving certificate with photograph, Government-issued ID card/certificate)

Proof of Address Only (Recent electricity/water/gas bill, Bank/Post Office passbook, Rent/lease agreement).

To update Aadhaar offline, visit the Bhuvan Portal, find nearby Aadhaar centres, and search by PIN code. Make sure to update your Aadhaar details before the deadline to avoid the additional fee. This will ensure your information is current and your identity is accurately authenticated.