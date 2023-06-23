Accelerate your career with AI: Infosys unveils free AI certification training program

Infosys, a leading technology services and consulting company, has recently unveiled an exciting initiative aimed at empowering learners to build successful careers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has announced the launch of a comprehensive and free AI certification training program through Infosys Springboard. This innovative platform is designed to equip individuals with the necessary skillsets to thrive in the future job market.

The certification program offered on Infosys Springboard encompasses a diverse range of courses, covering various aspects of AI. Participants will have the opportunity to delve into introductory courses on AI and Generative AI, with a particular emphasis on deep learning and natural language processing. Additionally, there will be an advanced master class on AI, which will explore the profound impact of Generative AI on different industries.

One particularly noteworthy course is the customised program on 'Citizens Data Science.' This course aims to provide comprehensive coverage of essential disciplines within data science, including Python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, and exploratory data analysis. By offering this specialized course, Infosys Springboard aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice, enabling learners to develop practical skills in data science.

Upon successful completion of the courses, learners will be awarded a certificate, acknowledging their dedication and competence in the field of AI. This certification will serve as a valuable asset, enhancing learners' employability and providing them with a competitive edge in the job market.

“We firmly believe that AI proficiency will give young aspirants and professionals a competitive advantage in a dynamic and demanding job market,” said Thirumala Arohi, SVP and Head-Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

Infosys Springboard, the virtual platform on which these courses are hosted, offers a curriculum-rich learning experience. The platform is accessible on any device, ensuring flexibility and convenience for learners. Moreover, Infosys Springboard fosters a close collaboration between educators and learners, promoting an engaging and interactive learning environment. The platform caters to a wide range of learners, from students in Class 6 to lifelong learners, ensuring that individuals at different stages of their educational journey can benefit from this initiative.

Since its launch, Infosys Springboard has experienced remarkable growth, attracting over 5.5 million registered users. The platform's expanding community reflects the increasing demand for AI education and the recognition of Infosys as a trusted provider of high-quality training. By continually expanding its reach, Infosys Springboard is poised to make a significant impact on the education and career development of millions of individuals around the world.

