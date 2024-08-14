Acer launches AI-powered Chromebook Plus laptops in India; see specs and price

Acer has expanded its Chromebook lineup in India with the launch of the Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 15. These new models are designed to meet the needs of enterprise users and the education sector, boasting AI features, and durable designs.

Key Features

AI Integration: Both laptops feature built-in Google Gemini AI for enhanced productivity and creativity. This includes features like Google Photos Magic Eraser, AI-created video backgrounds, and access to Adobe Photoshop on the web.

Performance: The Chromebook Plus 14 offers Intel Core i3-N305 or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, while the Chromebook Plus 15 goes up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U. Both support up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Display: The 14-inch model has a Full HD IPS display with optional ComfyView and touch capabilities. The 15.6-inch model also has a Full HD IPS display with ComfyView and comes in standard and high-brightness touch variants.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure fast and reliable connections.

Durability: Acer claims these Chromebooks have passed military-grade durability tests for shock, drops, vibration, and extreme temperatures.

Battery Life: The Chromebook Plus 14 offers up to 11 hours of battery life, while the 15-inch model lasts up to 10 hours.

Acer highlights features designed for professionals and students, including AI-powered writing assistance, generative wallpapers, and AI backgrounds for video calls. Both models have dual DTS speakers, two built-in microphones, and a Full HD webcam with noise reduction and HDR support.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said, "We are excited to launch the new Chromebook Plus laptops in India. These models represent our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and reliable performance. With powerful Intel® & AMD processors, vibrant displays, Powerful AI capabilities, and robust security features, we believe these Chromebooks will significantly enhance productivity and learning experiences. Our goal is to offer solutions that empower professionals and students to achieve more, and the Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 embody this vision perfectly."

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 start at Rs 35,990 and are available from Acer exclusive stores, Acer's online store, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and other multi-brand outlets.