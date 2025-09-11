Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop launched with Nvidia 50 series GPU, AI features at ₹89,999

Acer has launched its latest gaming laptop, the Nitro V 15, in India, targeting gamers, students, and budget-conscious users seeking high-performance computing. The new device combines Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50-series GPU, alongside AI-powered features, in a sleek obsidian black design.

The Nitro V 15 comes with up to a Core i7-13620H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. Acer says the laptop supports AI-driven DLSS 4 and next-generation ray tracing, promising smoother gameplay and enhanced graphics for both gaming and creative tasks such as video editing.

Advertisement

The device features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB colour accuracy. Its cooling system uses dual fans, dual intake, and dual exhaust vents to prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions. Users can monitor and adjust performance settings through the NitroSense key.

Acer has also introduced an AI-focused Experience Zone within the NitroSense dashboard, which includes PurifiedVoice AI noise cancellation, PurifiedView AI webcam enhancements, and creative tools such as PLANET9 ProClip for capturing gaming highlights. Additional features include DTS:X Ultra audio, auto-framing, background blur, and eye contact correction for video calls.

Connectivity options on the Nitro V 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an RJ45 LAN port. The laptop also features a Copilot Key for quick access to AI tools in Windows 11, an amber backlit keyboard, up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Advertisement

Weighing 2.1 kg and housed in a full plastic chassis, the Nitro V 15 is designed to balance portability with durability. Acer positions the laptop as an affordable option for students, casual gamers, and content creators.

The Nitro V 15 i5 variant is priced at ₹89,999, while the i7 model starts at ₹99,999. It will be available through Acer’s exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.