Acer Predator Helios series with Intel Core Ultra 9, RTX 5070 Ti launched at Rs 1,54,999

Acer has launched two new additions to its Predator gaming laptop lineup in India: the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI. Both devices are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPUs, aimed at users looking for high-performance machines with integrated AI capabilities.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is designed to offer desktop-class performance, while the Helios Neo 16S AI is positioned as the slimmest laptop in the Predator series to date, with a thickness of under 18.9mm. Both models incorporate neural processing units (NPUs) to handle AI-driven tasks such as background blur, audio enhancements, and image generation, helping users multitask or game with minimal disruption.

In terms of displays, the Helios Neo 16 AI features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Helios Neo 16S AI opts for a WQXGA OLED display, offering deeper blacks and improved contrast in a lightweight frame that achieves over 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptops support up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. Cooling is handled by Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, along with liquid metal thermal grease and vector heat pipes. Additional features include a 4-zone RGB keyboard, RGB logo lighting, and integration with Acer’s PredatorSense software for system controls and AI settings. A dedicated Copilot key also allows users quick access to tools and performance features.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C, and Killer DoubleShot Pro (Wi-Fi 6E + Ethernet).

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said the new Predator models aim to “redefine what it means to be mobile and powerful,” highlighting the brand’s focus on AI-driven computing and immersive gaming experiences.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is priced starting at ₹1,54,999, while the Helios Neo 16 AI starts at ₹2,29,999. Both laptops will be available through Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer’s online store, as well as retail partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.