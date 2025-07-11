Acer Aspire Go 14 launched with Intel Core Ultra 7, Arc Graphics, 32GB RAM at Rs 59,999

Acer has launched the Aspire Go 14, its most affordable AI-powered laptop to date. The device is aimed at students, first-time buyers, and home users.

The Aspire Go 14 is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors and includes Intel AI Boost NPU. As it is an AI PC, it comes with a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to AI tools that summarise content, aid in organisation, and deliver context-aware assistance.

The laptop is lightweight, weighing just 1.5kg with an aluminium chassis and a slim 17.5mm profile. It features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Users can configure the device with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. Intel Arc Graphics power the device, supporting everyday computing needs.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and includes an HD webcam with a privacy shutter. It has a 55Wh battery, and supports 65W USB-C charging.

In terms of I/O, the laptop includes two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports (one with DisplayPort and Power Delivery), and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said the Aspire Go 14 represents a significant step in democratising AI computing. “We are seeing increasing demand from students, home users, and young professionals for devices that are both affordable and capable,” he noted. “With this launch, we are delivering AI features that were once exclusive to premium laptops into the entry-level segment.”

Pricing and Availability

The Aspire Go 14 starts at ₹59,999 and is available via Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s online store, and Amazon India.