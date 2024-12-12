Addressing ethical challenges of AI, making social media accountable on fake news: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has reaffirmed India’s commitment to tackling global challenges in artificial intelligence (AI) ethics and the spread of fake news. Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Vaishnaw stressed the need for robust debate, innovation, and accountability in addressing these critical issues.

Vaishnaw highlighted the increasing accountability of social media platforms as a central concern in combating fake news and maintaining accurate narratives.

“It is a major challenge that societies across the world are facing — the accountability of social media, particularly in the context of fake news and the creation of fake narratives,” Vaishnaw said. He emphasised the delicate balance between freedom of speech and ensuring responsible digital communication.

The minister proposed that societal consensus and parliamentary debate could pave the way for a comprehensive legal framework to address these challenges effectively.

On the subject of AI governance, Vaishnaw detailed India’s proactive measures to develop indigenous tools and technologies through the India AI Mission. The mission’s core focus is on application development tailored to India’s unique needs.

“To address the emerging landscape of AI, we have initiated eight projects aimed at creating tools and technologies within the country,” he informed the House.

Vaishnaw also highlighted India’s leadership role in shaping global AI governance. “India’s voice continues to hold significant weight in discussions with international bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and United Nations,” he added.

As the ethical implications of AI and the spread of misinformation remain pressing global concerns, India aims to lead through innovation and collaboration. The government’s approach combines technological advancements with regulatory measures to ensure responsible development and deployment of AI systems.

The minister’s address reflects India’s readiness to establish itself as a global thought leader in AI ethics, governance, and social media accountability while safeguarding democratic principles in the digital age.