Adobe integrates Google Gemini 3 (Nano Banana Pro) into Firefly & Photoshop

Adobe has announced the integration of Google’s latest image model, Gemini 3 (with Nano Banana Pro), into its flagship creative applications, Adobe Firefly and Photoshop, effective immediately.

This move fulfills Adobe's commitment to bringing top industry models, including its own recently announced Firefly Image Model 5, to its users as soon as they launch, offering enhanced choice and flexibility for any creative task. The new model joins a growing line-up of partner models across image, video, and audio in Adobe's ecosystem, which includes offerings from Black Forest Labs, ElevenLabs, Ideogram, Luma AI, Moonvalley, OpenAI, Pika, Runway, and Topaz Labs.

This multi-model approach recognises that over 60% of creators utilise multiple creative AI models to match the right tool to the right task. Adobe's goal is to make it easier to work the way creators want, right inside the apps they already use for their best creative work, eliminating the need to juggle disconnected tools or pay for multiple subscriptions.

Enhanced pro-grade capabilities

Nano Banana Pro delivers significant improvements over its predecessor, Gemini Flash Image 2.5 (Nano Banana). Its new pro-grade capabilities allow creators to push their ideas further.

These improvements enable users to employ text prompts for refining specific parts of an image, adjusting aspect ratios, boosting resolution, and even shifting camera angles and lighting. The model also excels at generating clean, well-integrated text inside images and is capable of localising visuals with translated text. Furthermore, by drawing on Google Search’s knowledge base, the model can generate factually accurate visuals.

Integration across Adobe apps

In Adobe Firefly, the all-in-one creative AI studio for ideation, creation, and production, the Nano Banana Pro model can be used within the Text-to-Image feature. It is also available in Firefly Boards, the AI-powered collaborative mood boarding surface. Here, creative professionals can develop campaign concepts by uploading texts, images, and icons and prompting the model to visualise them in real-world contexts, such as a billboard in New York City, for client review. In Firefly, creators can also upload up to six reference images and prompt Nano Banana Pro via text to merge and refine those elements into a cohesive image, complete with clean, integrated text.

In Photoshop, Nano Banana Pro is the newest model powering Generative Fill. This gives creative professionals fast, prompt-based ways to make specific edits, generate more realistic high-resolution content, explore creative variations, and move seamlessly from generative experimentation to pixel-perfect editing. For example, professionals can use text prompts to adjust the lighting of an image, like turning a day scene into a night scene.

Unlimited generations offer

To help users start creating with the new model, Adobe is offering unlimited image generations with Firefly image models and partner models in the Firefly application until 1st December 2025. This offer is available to Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers. The integration is designed to empower users to combine high-quality generations with the precision and control of Adobe’s industry-leading tools, allowing them to create exactly what they envision.