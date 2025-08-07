Affordable 5G phones boost India's smartphone market: Who leads and who's falling behind?

India’s smartphone market grew 8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, buoyed by surging demand for affordable 5G devices and a spike in premium smartphone sales, according to the latest India Mobile Handset Market Review by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

5G smartphones accounted for 87% of total shipments during the quarter, up 20% YoY. Notably, devices priced between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 recorded a staggering 600% growth, highlighting a strong consumer appetite for value-driven 5G options.

Vivo on top, Samsung and Oppo close behind

Vivo maintained its lead in the overall smartphone market with a 19% share, followed by Samsung at 16% and Oppo at 13.4%. Vivo also topped the 5G smartphone segment, with popular models like the Vivo T4X and Y39 accounting for nearly half of its 5G shipments.

Samsung held its ground in second place, driven largely by a nearly 90% surge in its ultra-premium smartphones. Oppo, meanwhile, benefited from a refreshed portfolio, posting a 42% YoY growth led by its A3X and F29 series.

Samsung, Apple dominate the ₹50K+ segment

The super-premium segment (above ₹50,000) grew 35% YoY, fuelled by strong performances from Apple and Samsung. Apple’s market share in this category jumped 54% YoY, with the iPhone 16e emerging as a key growth driver. Apple’s overall market share stood at 7%.

OnePlus, however, saw a 21% decline in the premium category, even as its Nord series contributed significantly to its shipments.

Affordable 5G transforms the market

Xiaomi and Realme were instrumental in pushing affordable 5G adoption, although Xiaomi saw a sharp 25% YoY decline in overall shipments, the steepest among the top five players.

Motorola and Nothing emerged as standout performers. Motorola posted an 81% YoY growth due to stronger positioning and deeper retail reach. Nothing recorded a 190% surge on a small base, propelled by the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Feature phones continue to decline

The feature phone segment continued its downward trend, falling 18% YoY. 2G feature phones saw a 15% decline, while 4G feature phones fell by 31%. Itel remained the segment leader despite a 27% drop in shipments, while Lava gained ground with 17% growth.

Chipset wars: MediaTek vs Qualcomm

MediaTek retained its lead in the overall chipset market with a 46% share. Qualcomm dominated the premium segment (above ₹25,000), securing a 35% share.

Outlook: All eyes on festive season

CMR forecasts single-digit growth for the Indian smartphone market in calendar year 2025. The upcoming festive season and a wave of new flagship launches are expected to drive consumer interest.

“While there is growing awareness of AI-led features, they remain a marginal factor in actual purchase decisions, with consumers prioritising core smartphone attributes like battery life, camera quality, and overall performance,” said Pankaj Jadli, Analyst at CMR.