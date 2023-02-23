After Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and other companies curb use of ChatGPT

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. is taking measures to curb its staff's usage of OpenAI's ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model, amid concerns that potentially sensitive data could be exposed. The move comes after Amazon told its staff last month not to share any sensitive information or codes with ChatGPT. Telecom company Verizon and IT giant Accenture have also limited ChatGPT use over client information concerns.

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI that can generate human-like text responses based on given prompts. It has become increasingly popular in the corporate world as a tool for automating routine tasks and answering customer queries. However, the use of such language models has raised concerns about potential data breaches and privacy violations.

According to a Telegraph report, in response to these concerns, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has issued new guidelines to its staff on the use of ChatGPT. The bank is advising its employees to avoid using the tool for sensitive information.

The move by JPMorgan Chase is a proactive measure to mitigate the potential risks associated with the use of ChatGPT. The bank has long been committed to ensuring the security of its customers' data and this step is in line with its efforts to maintain that commitment.

Amazon's decision to restrict the use of ChatGPT followed reports that some of the company's staff had used the tool to access confidential customer data. Amazon has since reminded its employees that ChatGPT is not authorized to access or store sensitive information and that any such use would be a violation of company policy.

Verizon and Accenture have also taken similar steps to limit the use of ChatGPT over concerns about client information. Verizon has reportedly advised its employees to use ChatGPT only for non-sensitive tasks, while Accenture has implemented stricter controls on the use of the tool to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.

The concerns raised by JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Verizon, and Accenture highlight the need for companies to be vigilant when it comes to the use of AI language models like ChatGPT. While these tools offer significant benefits in terms of efficiency and productivity, they can also pose risks to data security and privacy if not used appropriately.