After cancelling India visit, Elon Musk is eyeing Sri Lanka for Starlink internet service implementation

Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is eyeing Sri Lanka for implementing its Starlink internet services. This comes after Musk cancelled his visit to India and visited China and Indonesia instead. The tech billionaire recently met with Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali and is exploring opportunities for Starlink services.

President’s Media Division wrote on X, “During the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia, President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with @elonmusk to discuss the implementation of @Starlink in Sri Lanka.”

Jeevan Thondaman, Sri Lankan Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development also posted on X, “President @RW_UNP met with @elonmusk today during his 2-day visit to Bali with me for the World Water Forum. President and Elon discussed Sri Lanka’s recovery, economic potential, and new opportunities for investment.” Thondaman accompanied Wickremesinghe to Indonesia for this event, where they discussed Sri Lanka’s recovery, economic potential and new investment opportunities with Musk.

Talking about the same event, he wrote, “Bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities.” He also shared a video of him talking to the media at the event.

Why did Elon Musk cancel his India visit?

Notably, Musk was scheduled to visit India on April 20-April 22 in India. However, it got cancelled at the last moment. Tesla CEO stated, “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.” As per a report by PTI, Musk is yet to announce his India plans for Tesla and Starlink.

Elon Musk was expected to make big announcements during this visit that also included around $2-3 billion EV manufacturing facility and some Starlink-related developments in the country. He was expected to meet executives from several startups in New Delhi. He was also awaiting some approvals from the Indian government to initiate Starlink satellite broadband services in the country.

