Microsoft brings new Recall feature for Windows that will remember everything you do on your PC

Microsoft has just unveiled a new feature for Windows 11 laptops called Recall. Designed to make sure you never lose track of anything you do on your computer, Recall keeps a detailed log of your activities, making it easier than ever to find and retrieve your past actions.

With Recall, everything you do on your PC is captured on a scrollable timeline. Whether it's websites you've visited, apps you've used, or live meetings you've attended, Recall has you covered. When you need to find something specific, you can perform a "Recall" action. This advanced search function provides a snapshot of your activities at any given moment, giving you the context you need.

Related Articles

This new feature even allows you to search through live meetings and videos with the help of Live Captions, which transcribe and translate speech in real time. It's like having a supercharged memory for your computer.

Although Microsoft had a similar feature in Windows 10 called Timeline, it was discontinued in 2021. There's also an app for Mac called Rewind that offers similar functionality. However, Recall is integrated directly into Windows 11, providing a seamless experience.

To use Recall, you'll need one of the new "Copilot Plus PCs" equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips, which have the necessary neural processing unit (NPU). Additionally, your PC must have at least 256 GB of storage space, with 50 GB available for Recall. By default, Recall will use 25 GB, enough to store about three months of your activities. You can increase this allocation if needed, and older snapshots will be deleted to make room for new ones.

Microsoft claims that all the information Recall captures remains private and stays on your device. You can pause, stop, or delete what Recall logs, and you can exclude specific apps or websites from being recorded. The feature won't track private browsing sessions or protected content, but it won't hide sensitive information like passwords or financial data either, so users should be mindful of what they store.