scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Microsoft brings new Recall feature for Windows that will remember everything you do on your PC

Feedback

Microsoft brings new Recall feature for Windows that will remember everything you do on your PC

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature dubbed Recall for select Windows 11 PCs that helps users track and retrieve their activities. Recall allows users to access a timeline of their activities, search through live meetings and videos, and it's built directly into Windows 11 for seamless operation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Microsoft introduces Copilot plus PC Microsoft introduces Copilot plus PC

Microsoft has just unveiled a new feature for Windows 11 laptops called Recall. Designed to make sure you never lose track of anything you do on your computer, Recall keeps a detailed log of your activities, making it easier than ever to find and retrieve your past actions.

With Recall, everything you do on your PC is captured on a scrollable timeline. Whether it's websites you've visited, apps you've used, or live meetings you've attended, Recall has you covered. When you need to find something specific, you can perform a "Recall" action. This advanced search function provides a snapshot of your activities at any given moment, giving you the context you need.

Related Articles

This new feature even allows you to search through live meetings and videos with the help of Live Captions, which transcribe and translate speech in real time. It's like having a supercharged memory for your computer.

Although Microsoft had a similar feature in Windows 10 called Timeline, it was discontinued in 2021. There's also an app for Mac called Rewind that offers similar functionality. However, Recall is integrated directly into Windows 11, providing a seamless experience.

To use Recall, you'll need one of the new "Copilot Plus PCs" equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips, which have the necessary neural processing unit (NPU). Additionally, your PC must have at least 256 GB of storage space, with 50 GB available for Recall. By default, Recall will use 25 GB, enough to store about three months of your activities. You can increase this allocation if needed, and older snapshots will be deleted to make room for new ones.

Microsoft claims that all the information Recall captures remains private and stays on your device. You can pause, stop, or delete what Recall logs, and you can exclude specific apps or websites from being recorded. The feature won't track private browsing sessions or protected content, but it won't hide sensitive information like passwords or financial data either, so users should be mindful of what they store.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 21, 2024, 8:38 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement