After Google, Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing Search features; see how it works

Microsoft has announced a big update to Bing Search. The update bring AI to Bing search. Google had also introduced a similar ’Search Generative Experience’ feature in 2023 and had started rolling it out earlier this year. However, the new Bing AI search feature is currently available to a limited number of users. It integrates AI-generated answers directly on the search page.

The updated Bing Search page will feature an AI-generated answer at the top. Microsoft claims these answers are produced by large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs) that have reviewed millions of sources. For now, the company is saying the search engine will deliver accurate and comprehensive responses. For instance, a query like "What is a spaghetti western?" will yield an AI-generated explanation detailing the subgenre's history, origins, and top examples, with links to additional information.

Microsoft explains that this new search experience combines traditional Bing results with the advanced capabilities of LLMs and SLMs. These models understand the search query, review information, match content, and generate a bespoke response that effectively fulfils the user's intent.

Below the AI-generated answer, users will find the sources used to create the response, ensuring transparency. Traditional search results remain prominently displayed in a sidebar on the right, catering to users who prefer the conventional search experience.

However, it is yet to be seen if the issue of accuracy plagues Bing as it initially happened with Google Search. The Search Giant had to roll back the scale of AI-generated search results after it was hallucinating extensively.

Microsoft says it is also aware of concerns about AI's impact on website traffic and readership. It claims that this new generative search experience maintains website engagement levels similar to traditional search results. The inclusion of clickable links within the AI-generated answers aims to support a healthy web ecosystem.

The new Bing Generative Search is being gradually rolled out to gather feedback and refine the experience. Microsoft encourages users to provide feedback using the thumbs up and thumbs down icons on the generative search results or through the Feedback icon at the bottom of the search results page.