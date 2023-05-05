After Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus is tipped to launch its first foldable smartphone soon

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, at MWC 2023, confirmed that it will launch its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. As reported by tipster Max Jambor, the company will debut in the foldable smartphone market in August this year. This OnePlus foldable smartphone will compete against the likes of Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Notably, Google has confirmed that it will launch its Pixel Fold on May 10 at its Google I/O 2023 event.

OnePlus' foldable phone is launching in... August! pic.twitter.com/cg3oWe83sQ — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 4, 2023

OnePlus foldable smartphone: Expected specs, design

As per the teaser shared by the tipster, the OnePlus foldable smartphone will come with a flip design. The smartphone is expected to be named as OnePlus V Fold. It is rumoured that the OnePlus foldable smartphone might be a rebranded version of Oppo Find N2 that has already debuted in China.

If these rumours are believed, the OnePlus V Fold will likely come with a 5.54-inch AMOLED outer display and a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED primary display. Both these displays might offer a 120Hz refresh rates. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 paired with Adreno GPU. The foldable smartphone might offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor that supports OIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP 2X telephoto lens. It might come with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the foldable smartphone is likely to house a 4,520 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone might run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box. OnePlus foldable phone is also expected to come with Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

At MWC 2023, Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus had announced, “Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

