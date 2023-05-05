Shopify lays off 20% workforce; CEO announces sale of logistics business

Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke announced that the company will lay off 20 per cent of its workforce which will impact over 2,000 of its employees. He added that the company will sell most of its logistics business to the supply-chain technology company Flexport.

In a note to employees and shareholders, Lütke stated, “ Shopify will be smaller by about 20 per cent and Flexport will buy Shopify Logistics; this means some of you will leave Shopify today. I recognise the crushing impact this decision has on some of you, and did not make this decision lightly.”

The impacted employees will receive a minimum of 16 weeks severance plus a week for every year of tenure at Shopify. Additionally, these employees will continue having medical benefits and access to employee assistance program and outplacement services during this period. The impacted workers will also get to keep the furniture provided by the company.

The blog post adds, "We legally need the work laptop back, but we’ll help pay for a new one to replace it. You’ll have continued free access to the advanced Shopify plan should you opt to take an entrepreneurial path in future."

Last year, Shopify announced layoffs in the month of July. The company had fired 10 per cent of its staff, impacting around 1,000 employees across different verticals.

Also Read:

Meesho fires 251 employees in third round of layoffs

Google reveals its first foldable phone Pixel Fold in a teaser video; check all details

Top smartphone deals under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart, Amazon: Realme Narzo 50 Pro, Realme GT Neo 3T, and more