Google I/O 2023 to be held on May 10; Bard and more AI-related announcements expected

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has announced that this year's Google I/O conference will take place on May 10 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, located across the street from Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

This marks the first in-person attendance at the conference in four years, but the event will still be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

Attendees and online viewers alike can expect to see exciting details on the Android 14 Beta, as the first Developer Preview has already been released.

Additionally, there may be exciting news on the long-rumoured Pixel foldable and tablet, as well as a new edition of the Pixel Buds Pro that was introduced during last year's I/O conference.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

This year, chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to be the main talking points at Google I/O 2023. Google may even officially launch Bard, the project designed to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to a broader set of users. However, there is a lot at stake for Google this year, as the company needs to demonstrate that it won't be outdone by its competitors in the chatbot and AI space.

Given the recent controversy surrounding Bard's release of incorrect information about the James Webb Space Telescope, Google needs to show that it can deliver accurate and reliable AI solutions. For this reason, it's likely that the company will focus heavily on showcasing its latest AI advances and innovations at the conference.

