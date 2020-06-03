After Mitron app, Google removes 'Remove China Apps' from Play Store

Google has withdrawn the 'Remove China Apps' application from its Play Store. This application had gained popularity recently as it was being used by Indians to remove apps of Chinese origins from their phones. The app was downloaded over a million times in the last two week.

The move by Google comes a few days after it pulled the plug on 'Mitron', an application which was being popularised as an Indian version of the Chinese app 'TikTok'. Google removed the app from Play Store on June 2 for violating Google's spam and minimum functionality policy.

The 'Remove China Apps' mobile app gained popularity following the ongoing border tensions between China and India. Onetouchapplabs, the maker of 'Remove China Apps' took to Twitter to announce its removal. It thanked everyone who downloaded the app and asked all fans to "Say Tuned".

Dear Friends, Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store. Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks. "You Are Awesome" TIP Its easy to find the origin of any app by searching on google by typing origin country Stay Tuned !! Stay Safe!! - onetouchapplabs (@onetouchapplabs) June 2, 2020

The company is based in Jaipur, while other information about the company and its promoters is marred in ambiguity.

The company in its 'about us' section on Google says it's been in the business for the past eight years but no other apps by the company could be found on Google Play Store.

The purpose of the 'Remove China App' was to remove Chinese (Third Party) apps from users' mobile phones, hence it violated Google's policy. Google's

spam and minimum functionality policy states: "We do not allow Apps that encourage or incentivise users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features unless it is part of a verifiable security service".

