After walking, Apple Fitness+ now wants you to start running

After its Time to Walk program, Apple Fitness+ has introduced Time to Run and Collections to its repertoire and both are kicking off from January 10 onwards. While Collections is a “curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organised to help users reach a goal”, Time to Run is an “audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners” and features popular running routes from certain cities.

Now, Apple Fitness+ is not available in India yet so Apple users in this country will not be able to try out either of the programs.

“At the beginning of a new year, we know many people are looking for new ways to go after their goals. With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies, speaking about the two new additions to the Apple Fitness+ program.

Additionally, Apple Fitness+ has also introduced the third season of Time to Walk with artists like Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King, and Hasan Minhaj, along with new Artist Spotlight workouts featuring music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

Apple Fitness+ Collections

Apple Fitness+ Collections have been designed to motivate users to begin their next workout or meditation plan and draws from the 2,000-plus studio-style workouts and guided meditations that are already available on Fitness+.

Six Collections are going to be available at kick off:

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

Get running

Apple Fitness+ Time to Run is a new audio experience, much like Time to Walk, that aims to help users become more consistent with their workouts. Each of the episodes are focused on a popular running route in come notable locations across the globe and is composed by coaching tips by Fitness+ trainers like Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, Scott Carvin, and Cory Wharton-Malcolm.

As Apple describes it - “Time to Run episodes also feature motivational and energising music, with playlists curated by the Fitness+ trainers. The playlists are designed to match each run’s intensity, location, and coaching, capturing the spirit of the city where the run takes place”.

Users can also save these playlists to listen to them later and while they use the Time to Run program, they will also receive photos taken by the trainer of notable sights along the route. These photos are going to be available in the workout summary later and can be saved into the photo library and shared with others.

Time to Run will launch with three episodes as it kicks off: London (coached by Cory Wharton-Malcolm), Brooklyn (coached by Emily Fayette), and Miami Beach (coached by Sam Sanchez). A new episode of Time to Run will be released each week on Mondays.

Time to Run can be experienced outside or inside on a treadmill, and episodes will be available in the Workout app on Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription. All you need is your Apple Watch and a pair of Bluetooth headphones. For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Run becomes Time to Run or Push, which gives users the choice to start a run or an Outdoor Push Running Pace workout.

New Time to Walk episodes

Apple Fitness+ will be rolling out the third season of Time to Walk with new guests. The guestlist for season 3 includes the likes of Rebel Wilson, Hasan Minaj, Sugar Ray Leonard, Chelsea Handler, and others.

Artist Spotlight on Fitness+

Fitness+ is also adding to the popular Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring the music of Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles. Every Monday for the next four weeks, new workouts featuring music by each of these artists will appear on Fitness+ across different modalities. Workout types include Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga, across music genres such as Chill Vibes, Everything Rock, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves, and Upbeat Anthems.

Also Read: Apple VR Headset is unlikely to work with metaverse as it will focus on mixed reality

Also Read: iPhone SE 3 5G launch tipped, Apple may already be planning event