AI firms need govt yes before launching products in India, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government has directed artificial intelligence platforms to seek their nod before launching their products in India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on March 2.

"This helps platforms to be a lot more disciplined about taking their AI models on platforms from the lab directly to the market. We don't want that to happen without guardrails, and disclaimers in place, so that the consumer knows what is unreliable," the minister said.

All intermediaries have been told to ensure compliance with the advisory with immediate effect and submit an action taken-cum-status report to the ministry within 15 days. The advisory was issued on February 29, a Moneycontrol report said.

The government has advised that AI generated content is labelled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier to be able to determine the creator or first originator of any misinformation or deepfake.

"If they want to deploy a model that is error prone, they have to label it as under testing, take government permission and explicitly seek confirmation and consent of the user that it is an error-prone platform. They can't come back later and say it is under testing...," he added.