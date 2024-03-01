Physics Wallah's 'Alakh AI' records 1.5 million users in less than 2 months

Edtech platform Physics Wallah announced on Friday a remarkable milestone achieved by its in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) education suite, 'Alakh AI', which has garnered over 1.5 million users in under two months since its launch at the conclusion of December 2023.

The suite, boasting components such as AI Guru: Personalised Tutor, Sahayak: Smart Companion Powered by AI, and NCERT Pitara, has evidently struck a chord with learners, propelling its rapid adoption.

This achievement coincided with Physics Wallah's flagship event, Vishwas Diwas, where the platform unveiled a series of pioneering educational technology endeavours. Under the overarching theme of 'Padhai Ka Naya Andaaz' (A New Era in Education), the company showcased innovations aimed at revolutionising the learning experience, promising increased personalisation, efficacy, and engagement.

In a statement, Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder of Physics Wallah, expressed that 'Padhai Ka Naya Andaaz' signifies more than just a theme; it embodies their dedication to transcending conventional educational paradigms, ensuring a bespoke and enriching learning journey for every student.

Central to this initiative is Physics Wallah 2.0, a forward-looking, technology-driven approach designed to elevate student outcomes through cutting-edge advancements.

Simultaneously with the launch of these groundbreaking technologies, Physics Wallah unveiled substantial discounts of up to 80 per cent across nearly all its online courses, aiming to further democratise access to quality education.

In financial terms, the firm disclosed a significant surge in revenue, reporting a total of Rs 798 crore in FY23, marking a remarkable 3.4-fold increase compared to the preceding fiscal year. Total expenses also escalated to Rs 777 crore in FY23 from Rs 103 crore in the previous year, underlining the company's substantial investments in expanding its educational offerings and technological capabilities.