AI officer: This is how the new Crime GPT tool will help Uttar Pradesh Police

Staqu Technologies, an AI implementation enabler based in India, unveiled its latest innovation, Crime GPT, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and Special Task Force. This state-of-the-art AI tool, introduced on Friday, promises to help crime investigation by providing rapid insights into data such as CCTV footage, images, and audio related to criminal activities.

Crime GPT represents an extension of Staqu's Trinetra application, renowned for its pioneering use of facial recognition and audio analysis in tracking and monitoring criminals. With Crime GPT, law enforcement agencies gain access to an enhanced suite of features, including facial recognition, speaker identification, voice analysis, and criminal gang profiling.

Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu Technologies, highlighted the significance of Crime GPT, stating, "By tapping into a digitised criminal database, Crime GPT streamlines targeted searches, allowing law enforcement to retrieve precise information efficiently, whether through written queries or voice commands."

The tool's capabilities extend beyond traditional search functions. For instance, officers can inquire about an individual's criminal history over a specified period, with Crime GPT swiftly retrieving the relevant data from the comprehensive database.

Staqu's collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Police has yielded substantial results, with a digitised repository of over 900,000 criminal records already established. Prashant Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh Police, highlighted the impact of Crime GPT on law enforcement operations, stating, "Crime GPT's ability to expedite information retrieval will greatly aid ongoing criminal investigations, streamlining procedural formalities and accelerating case resolutions."