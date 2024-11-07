AI to help censor adult content for a family-friendly streaming experience on JioTV+

JioTV+ has introduced an innovative AI Sensor feature that automatically censors explicit scenes and mutes unsuitable audio, providing a more family-friendly viewing experience.

Designed for smart TVs and Jio set-top boxes, JioTV+ is bundled as a complimentary service for Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber subscribers, offering access to over 800 live TV channels and popular streaming services like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.

This feature-rich app is distinct from the standalone JioTV app, as it’s exclusively available for television use, ensuring seamless integration across multiple platforms, including the Play Store, Galaxy Store, and LG Content Store. However, JioTV+ only works if the television is connected to a JioFiber Wi-Fi or LAN network.

The AI Sensor feature aims to create a comfortable viewing experience, especially for families watching TV together. When activated, it intelligently detects and mutes explicit content in movies and web series, removing the need to worry about unsuitable scenes appearing unexpectedly.

JioTV+’s functionality aligns with the user’s Jio Fiber or Jio AirFiber plan, with access levels based on the subscribed plan, delivering flexibility in entertainment access. The feature promises to enhance family viewing, making it easier for audiences of all ages to enjoy uninterrupted content.