Airplanes at risk? New cyberattacks create fake GPS signals, disrupting navigation

Cybersecurity experts are raising concerns about a significant rise in GPS "spoofing," a type of digital attack that can mislead aircraft about their location and even interfere with their onboard systems. This new cyberattack can create problems in navigating to the destination, leading to complications.

According to the aviation advisory group OPSGROUP, there has been a 400 per cent increase in these spoofing incidents, particularly near conflict zones. These attacks often come from ground-based systems that broadcast incorrect GPS information, aiming to confuse drones or missiles, but they are also affecting commercial airliners.

What is GPS spoofing?

GPS spoofing involves sending fake GPS signals to aircraft, which can cause them to think they are in a different location. This can lead to navigational errors, and while it may not directly cause a plane to crash, it can create confusion and potentially lead to more serious issues if combined with other problems.

Hacking time

According to a report by Reuters, Ken Munro, a cybersecurity expert from Pen Test Partners, explained at a recent DEF CON hacking conference that GPS isn't just used for location; it's also crucial for keeping accurate time on aircraft. He mentioned cases where these spoofing attacks have caused airplane clocks to malfunction, leading to major issues.

For example, Munro described an incident where a plane's onboard clocks were suddenly set forward by years, which caused the aircraft to lose access to its secure communication systems. The plane had to be grounded for weeks while engineers fixed the problem.

Real-world issues

In April, Finnair temporarily stopped flights to the Estonian city of Tartu due to GPS spoofing. The Estonian government blamed the attacks on nearby Russia.

GPS has replaced older, more expensive ground-based systems that helped guide planes. However, GPS signals are relatively easy to interfere with using cheap equipment and basic technical knowledge. While these attacks might not directly endanger flights, they can cause enough confusion to set off a chain of events that could lead to serious problems.

Munro emphasised that while spoofing won't make a plane crash, it creates risks by introducing small errors that can build up over time and lead to bigger issues.