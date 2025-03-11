Airtel partners with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet to India

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with SpaceX, the aerospace giant led by Elon Musk, to bring Starlink satellite internet services to India. This marks Starlink’s first formal collaboration in the country, strengthening Airtel’s position in satellite broadband connectivity, particularly for rural and underserved regions.

The partnership, however, is subject to regulatory clearances, as SpaceX awaits approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to launch Starlink operations in India.

With this collaboration, Airtel will integrate Starlink into its existing satellite broadband services, which already include Eutelsat OneWeb, to provide nationwide high-speed internet coverage. The move is expected to bridge India’s digital divide, bringing connectivity to remote villages, schools, healthcare centers, and businesses.

The two companies are also exploring the possibility of selling Starlink equipment via Airtel’s retail network and providing Starlink services to enterprise customers. Additionally, Airtel’s ground infrastructure and market expertise will help support SpaceX’s operations in India.

India’s satellite broadband sector is becoming increasingly competitive, with Eutelsat OneWeb (backed by Airtel) and Reliance Jio’s joint venture with SES already securing GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite) licenses and IN-SPACe approvals.

“Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd. “This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work.”

“Technology is always evolving and we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation so that we can continue to bring the best connectivity experience for our customers. This includes collaborating with global leaders like SpaceX to extend our reach and add new coverage to customers throughout all of India.”

“We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organisations do when they are connected via Starlink,” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX. “The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.”

Despite the partnership, regulatory approval remains the key hurdle for Starlink’s official entry into India. SpaceX has reportedly agreed to meet the Indian government’s data localisation and security requirements, which had previously delayed its authorisation.

Meanwhile, India’s satellite communication policies are evolving, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) expected to finalise pricing details for satellite spectrum allocation soon. The government has indicated that spectrum will be allocated administratively with a fee structure, despite telecom operators lobbying for an auction-based system.

As the space industry in India expands, IN-SPACe projects that India’s space economy will reach $44 billion by 2033, capturing 8% of the global market share, up from the current 2%.

With over 6,000 Starlink satellites already in orbit, and Amazon’s Kuiper project set to launch 3,236 satellites by early 2025, the competition in India’s satellite broadband space is heating up. If regulatory approvals come through, Airtel and SpaceX’s Starlink partnership could reshape India’s connectivity landscape.