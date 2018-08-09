Amazon Freedom Sale: Best smartphone deals ranging from Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo to OnePlus

Amazon Freedom sale has begun and the e-commerce giant is offering noteworthy deals on smartphones ranging from budget to premium segment. The smartphone brands on offer also include some of the best-selling names.

Here are the smartphone deals you should check out that will be offered during the three-day sale:

OnePlus 6 will be offered with an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange and also avail no-cost EMI for multiple tenures.

Up to 37% Off on Samsung Smartphones; Extra up to Rs 8,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will get an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000. Samsung On7 Prime is selling at Rs 11,990 down from Rs 14,990.

Amazon will also be conducting sales for popular Xiaomi devices including the Redmi Y2 that starts at Rs 9,999. Mi Power banks starting at Rs 799 are being sold with an extra 10% cashback of up to Rs 150 using Amazon Pay balance.

Realme 1 is being offered with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Red colour. The buyer can also and avail No-cost EMI with the device.

Popular Honor smartphones with dual cameras are available at up to 35% off and no-cost EMI. Honor 7X is selling at a discount of Rs 6,000 and is now priced at Rs 10,999. Honor 7c is also selling with a flat discount of Rs 5,000.

Motorola phones are also getting up to 35% discount with up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange and No-cost EMI. Moto G5s Plus is selling at Rs 11,999 down from Rs 12,999 for the Lunar Grey 64 GB variant.

Huawei P20 Lite one of the more popular phones by the Chinese brand is getting a flat discount of Rs 6,000 and the buyer can even avail No-cost EMI.

Vivo and Oppo smartphones selling with an exchange of up to Rs 5,000 off and No-cost EMI. Vivo V9 is selling at Rs 20,990, Vivo V9 Youth at Rs 16,990. Oppo F7 is selling at Rs 23,990 for the Black, 128GB variant, down from Rs 27,990.

Amazon India is offering up to 50% off on 10.or smartphones. The 10.Or E is selling at Rs 5,499 down from Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The 2 GB RAM variant is selling at just Rs 4,999 down from Rs 8,999.