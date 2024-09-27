Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top deals on premium Android smartphones and iPhones

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 has commenced for Prime members, offering a wide selection of deals on smartphones, electronics, and other products. The sale will be open to all shoppers starting at 12 am on September 27th. For those seeking a premium Android experience or the latest iPhone, here's a look at the top smartphone deals available during the sale:

Best Premium Smartphone Deals:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs. 1,09,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,29,999). This flagship boasts a durable titanium frame, advanced camera technology, and the latest Galaxy AI features.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs. 1,43,400 (MRP: Rs. 1,44,900). Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone with a powerful A18 Bionic chip, a ProMotion display, and a pro-grade camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro: Rs. 1,18,400 (MRP: Rs. 1,19,900). A slightly smaller but equally powerful iPhone with similar premium features.

Xiaomi 14: Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 69,999). Xiaomi's flagship device known for its high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and impressive camera capabilities.

iQOO 12 5G: Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,999). A gaming-centric smartphone with a focus on performance and a smooth display.

OnePlus Open: Rs. 1,29,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,999). OnePlus' innovative foldable smartphone with a large, immersive display and flagship-level specs.

OnePlus 12: Rs. 55,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999). A powerful and stylish smartphone with a Hasselblad-tuned camera system.

iPhone 16: Rs. 78,400 (MRP: Rs. 79,900). Apple's standard iPhone offering a balance of performance and features.

Moto Razr 50: Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 79,999). Motorola's latest foldable smartphone with a compact design and stylish aesthetics.

Additional Offers and Discounts

SBI Card Offer: Instant discount of up to 10 percent.

Amazon Pay Offers: Cashback and other rewards.

Exchange Discounts: Trade in your old smartphone for additional savings.

Coupon Discounts: Check for available coupons for extra discounts.