scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top deals on premium Android smartphones and iPhones

Feedback

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top deals on premium Android smartphones and iPhones

OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple flagships are available with significant discounts during the sale.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 has commenced for Prime members, offering a wide selection of deals on smartphones, electronics, and other products. The sale will be open to all shoppers starting at 12 am on September 27th. For those seeking a premium Android experience or the latest iPhone, here's a look at the top smartphone deals available during the sale:

Best Premium Smartphone Deals:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs. 1,09,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,29,999). This flagship boasts a durable titanium frame, advanced camera technology, and the latest Galaxy AI features.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs. 1,43,400 (MRP: Rs. 1,44,900). Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone with a powerful A18 Bionic chip, a ProMotion display, and a pro-grade camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro: Rs. 1,18,400 (MRP: Rs. 1,19,900). A slightly smaller but equally powerful iPhone with similar premium features.

Xiaomi 14: Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 69,999). Xiaomi's flagship device known for its high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and impressive camera capabilities.

iQOO 12 5G: Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,999). A gaming-centric smartphone with a focus on performance and a smooth display.

OnePlus Open: Rs. 1,29,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,999). OnePlus' innovative foldable smartphone with a large, immersive display and flagship-level specs.

OnePlus 12: Rs. 55,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999). A powerful and stylish smartphone with a Hasselblad-tuned camera system.

iPhone 16: Rs. 78,400 (MRP: Rs. 79,900). Apple's standard iPhone offering a balance of performance and features.

Moto Razr 50: Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 79,999). Motorola's latest foldable smartphone with a compact design and stylish aesthetics.

Additional Offers and Discounts

SBI Card Offer: Instant discount of up to 10 percent.

Amazon Pay Offers: Cashback and other rewards.

Exchange Discounts: Trade in your old smartphone for additional savings.

Coupon Discounts: Check for available coupons for extra discounts.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 27, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement