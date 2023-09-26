Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 11 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is likely to go live in India soon. Amazon's sale preview page has already gone live on the website revealing upcoming deals on smartphones like Apple iPhone 15 series, OnePlus 11 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro, Honor 90 5G and more. During the sale, Amazon will give a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank debit and credit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best smartphone deals

As per the sale preview, here are the top smartphones available on discounts and offers during the upcoming Amazon sale.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Buyers will get an iPhone 15 at an effective price of Rs 74,900, down from Rs 79,900. They will get Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. It is available in Pink, Blue, Green, Yellow and Black colour options. Amazon will offer up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards on the new iPhone 15 Pro models.

Best deals on Android phones

The teaser hints that smartphones that will be available on discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale include Nokia G42 5G, Tech Phantom V Flip 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60X 5G and more.

Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, iPhone 13, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Rzr 40 Ultra, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Redmi 12, Techno Pova 5 Pro, Realme Narzo 60 5G and more will also be available at a discount during the sale.

In terms of budget-friendly smartphones, Redmi A2, Samsung Galaxy M13, Realme Narzo 50i, Lava Blaze 5G, itel A60s and more will also be available at a lower price.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

As always, the Amazon sale is expected to kick off at the same time as its competitor’s Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, buyers will get offers on Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 7, Redmi Note 12, and more. Smartphones like the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series, Vivo V29 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more will be available on sale for the first time.

