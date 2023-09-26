'Free Apple iPhone 15' scam: India Post issues alert against new festive season fraud

India Post has issued a warning to users concerning a fraudulent scheme involving the new iPhone 15. The Department of Post, which falls under the Ministry of Communications, has utilised its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to caution the public about a scam message falsely attributed to India Post. This deceptive message falsely promises a brand-new iPhone 15 to individuals who share the post with their friends.

The official message from India Post states, "Please be careful! India Post is not giving any kind of gift through any unofficial portal or link."

The advisory also included a screenshot of the viral message, which falsely asserts that the recipient has won an iPhone 15 as a Navratri gift. It goes on to provide instructions for claiming this gift, which involves sharing the same message with 5 groups or 20 friends on WhatsApp, followed by a provided link where users can allegedly claim their prize.

India Post emphatically declares that this message is fraudulent and implores users not to forward such messages or click on any unauthorised links contained within them.

It's worth noting that scammers have previously exploited government websites for malicious purposes. We've seen fraudulent messages regarding Aadhaar updates, PAN updates, and even messages related to banks that request users to click on links for updating details or claiming rewards, such as credit information. Upon clicking on these links, users are often directed to scam websites and end up losing money.

To protect yourself from iPhone 15 scams, exercise caution when encountering messages that request you to click on links or divulge personal information. Scammers frequently leverage trending topics to deceive individuals, so exercise heightened vigilance when you come across messages concerning the iPhone 15. The recently launched iPhone 15 series by Apple is currently a popular subject, and scammers are exploiting its popularity to victimize unsuspecting individuals. It is strongly advised to purchase Apple iPhones exclusively from reputable stores and verified e-commerce websites.

