Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 with big discounts

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 continues into its second week, offering a plethora of deals and discounts across various categories. For those seeking to upgrade their home entertainment setup without breaking the bank, the sale offers a great opportunity to snag a smart TV under Rs. 20,000.
Discounts and Bank Offers
Up to 65% Off: Enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of smart TVs from leading brands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, and LG.
SBI Card Offer: 10% instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI credit card transactions.
Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Cashback and welcome rewards.
No-Cost EMI: Available for up to 24 months.
Exchange Offers: Trade in your old TV for additional savings.
Top Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 20,000
Here's a list of some of the best smart TV deals available under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:
|Product Name
|MRP (INR)
|Effective Sale Price (INR)
|Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 11,499
|Acer 40-inch Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV
|Rs. 37,999
|Rs. 16,999
|Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Rs. 18,900
|Rs. 11,990
|TCL 32-inch Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|Rs. 20,990
|Rs. 8,990
|LG 80 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Rs. 21,990
|Rs. 11,990
|Redmi 32-inch F-Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|Rs. 24,990
|Rs. 10,499
|Vw 43-inch Playwall Frameless Series FHD Android Smart LED TV
|Rs. 33,990
|Rs. 18,490
|LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC
|Rs. 21,990
|Rs. 10,741
