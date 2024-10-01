scorecardresearch
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 with big discounts

Find incredible deals on budget-friendly Smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, LG, TCL, and Redmi during Amazon's festive sale.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 continues into its second week, offering a plethora of deals and discounts across various categories. For those seeking to upgrade their home entertainment setup without breaking the bank, the sale offers a great opportunity to snag a smart TV under Rs. 20,000.

Discounts and Bank Offers

Up to 65% Off: Enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of smart TVs from leading brands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, and LG.

SBI Card Offer: 10% instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI credit card transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Cashback and welcome rewards.

No-Cost EMI: Available for up to 24 months.

Exchange Offers: Trade in your old TV for additional savings.

Top Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 20,000

Here's a list of some of the best smart TV deals available under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Product Name MRP (INR) Effective Sale Price (INR)
Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,499
Acer 40-inch Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 37,999 Rs. 16,999
Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 18,900 Rs. 11,990
TCL 32-inch Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Rs. 20,990 Rs. 8,990
LG 80 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 21,990 Rs. 11,990
Redmi 32-inch F-Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Rs. 24,990 Rs. 10,499
Vw 43-inch Playwall Frameless Series FHD Android Smart LED TV Rs. 33,990 Rs. 18,490
LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC Rs. 21,990 Rs. 10,741

Published on: Oct 01, 2024, 9:59 PM IST
