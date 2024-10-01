Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 with big discounts

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 continues into its second week, offering a plethora of deals and discounts across various categories. For those seeking to upgrade their home entertainment setup without breaking the bank, the sale offers a great opportunity to snag a smart TV under Rs. 20,000.

Discounts and Bank Offers

Up to 65% Off: Enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of smart TVs from leading brands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, and LG.

SBI Card Offer: 10% instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI credit card transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Cashback and welcome rewards.

No-Cost EMI: Available for up to 24 months.

Exchange Offers: Trade in your old TV for additional savings.

Top Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 20,000

Here's a list of some of the best smart TV deals available under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: