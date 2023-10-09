Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is available with discount of Rs 25,500

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is available with a massive discount. Launched at Rs 89,999 in India, the foldable smartphone is now selling with a discount of Rs 25,500 on the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offer price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is selling at a price of Rs 79,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 89,999. Buyers can get a coupon discount of Rs 8,500 on the purchase. In addition to that, customers can also get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on SBI Bank credit and debit card. This will bring down the effective price to Rs 64,499. Overall, the foldable phone is selling at Rs 25,500 discount on Amazon.

On top of this, Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 50,000 on your old smartphone.

Moto Razr 40 Discount

In addition to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Motorola Razr 40 is also available on discount during the ongoing sales. Launched at Rs 59,999, Motorola Razr 40 flip phone currently listed at Rs 49,999 on Amazon. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 4,250 on SBI Bank credit cards. Overall, buyers will be able to buy it at around Rs 15,000 lower than the launch price. On this foldable smartphone, buyers can get an exchange value of up to Rs 47,499 on their old handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

For those who are planning to buy the latest Galaxy Z Flip5, they can get Rs 7,000 instant discount on the foldable phone, that will bring down the cost to Rs 92,999. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 99,999. Buyers can get an exchange value of up to Rs 60,000 on their old phone.

Other than this, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 are also available at massive discounts on Flipkart and Amazon. Android smartphones like Google Pixel 7, iQOO Z7 Pro, Nothing Phone (2) are also available at discounts and offers.

Amazon is offering 10 per cent of up to Rs 33,000 instant discount during the sale. Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank cards. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to end on October 15 in India.

