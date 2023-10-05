scorecardresearch
Apple iPhone 14 to sell below Rs 50,000, iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 during Amazon, Flipkart sale: Which one to buy?

Apple iPhone 14 to sell below Rs 50,000, iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 during Amazon, Flipkart sale: Which one to buy?

Apple iPhone 13 will be available at an effective price of Rs 39,999 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Apple iPhone 13 will be available at an effective price of Rs 39,999 on Amazon Apple iPhone 13 will be available at an effective price of Rs 39,999 on Amazon
SUMMARY
  • Apple iPhone 14 official prices dropped by Rs 10,000 from its launch price of Rs 79,900, after the launch of iPhone 15
  • During Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, the device can be purchased under the price of Rs 50,000
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start on October 7 for Prime members and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will also begin in India on the same date for Plus members

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are set to begin soon in India. For Plus members on Flipkart and Prime members on Amazon, the sales will start on October 7. For others, the sales will begin on October 8. For those who don’t want to spend almost Rs 80,000 on the new iPhone 15 series, the older iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 will be available at a more accessible price thanks to huge discounts and offers.

Apple iPhone 13 offer 

Apple iPhone 13 will be available at Rs 39,999 on Amazon. However, this price includes an exchange bonus of Rs 3,500 and SBI Bank card discount of Rs 2,500. Without the exchange bonus and bank offer, iPhone 13 will cost you Rs 45,499. 

Apple iPhone 14 offer 

Launched at Rs 79,900, Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 61,999 on Amazon while on Flipkart, you can buy it for Rs 60,999 with an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Notably, both Amazon and Flipkart have not revealed the sale price of iPhone 14. 

Thanks to a teaser shared on Flipkart, it is expected that iPhone 14 will be available for under Rs 50,000 in India during the upcoming sale. However, this will most likely include a bank offer and exchange bonus.

Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which one to buy? 

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 come with similar features including design, display, charging speed and so on. A few differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are colour variants, minor performance boost and slight camera enhancements. This makes it even more confusing for the buyers as to which one should they buy. 

Also Watch: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on Zee5, Loki S2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Mumbai Diaries S2 on Amazon Prime Video, Akshay’s OMG 2, Tabu’s Khufiya and Beckham on Netflix: OTT releases to watch this weekend

Let's break it down for you, if you are tight on the budget and have an old smartphone for exchange, then buying the iPhone 13 at Rs 39,999 will make sense for you. However, if you are not opting for an exchange to buy a new iPhone, then iPhone 13 will cost you around Rs 43,000. The iPhone 14 will be available around Rs 50,000 but the price might increase if you don’t exchange an older phone. In this case, it makes more sense to buy iPhone 14 if the price difference does not exceed Rs 10,000. It comes with a slightly better camera and battery, along with a minor edge over security updates as compared to the iPhone 13. Ultimately, the final price of the iPhones should match your budget for a new smartphone.

No matter which device you plan on buying, the stocks are going to be limited at the discounted prices. Buyers are advised to keep the accounts logged in and the payment mode ready at the time of purchase.

Published on: Oct 05, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
