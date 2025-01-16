Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Apple Watch SE under Rs 20,000; see top deals on smartwatches

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is now live, bringing substantial discounts on consumer electronics, especially wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers. Brands such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Amazfit, Redmi, Noise, and OnePlus have slashed prices on their popular devices, making this the perfect time to upgrade your tech gadgets.

In addition to discounted prices, Amazon has partnered with SBI Card to offer a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. For instance, the Apple Watch SE (2023), originally priced at Rs. 27,900, is available for Rs. 19,299, with an additional Rs 1,500 discount through SBI Card.

Further savings can be achieved using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which offers 5% cashback on eligible transactions. Additionally, many products include coupons and no-cost EMI options, giving customers more flexibility to manage their purchases.

Here’s a rundown of the best deals available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

1. Apple Watch SE (2023)

• MRP: Rs. 27,900

• Deal Price: Rs. 19,299

2. Garmin Venu Sq 2

• MRP: Rs. 27,990

• Deal Price: Rs. 19,000

3. Noise Diva

• MRP: Rs. 5,999

• Deal Price: Rs. 2,999

4. Fire-Boltt Brillia

• MRP: Rs. 18,999

• Deal Price: Rs. 1,799

5. Apple Watch Series 9

• MRP: Rs. 54,900

• Deal Price: Rs. 36,400

6. Redmi Watch 5 Lite

• MRP: Rs. 6,999

• Deal Price: Rs. 3,199

7. Amazfit Balance 46mm

• MRP: Rs. 30,999

• Deal Price: Rs. 14,999

8. OnePlus Watch 2R

• MRP: Rs. 19,999

• Deal Price: Rs. 14,999

9. Amazfit Active 42mm

• MRP: Rs. 19,999

• Deal Price: Rs. 7,499

10. Fastrack Limitless Glide

• MRP: Rs. 2,799

• Deal Price: Rs. 1,199

Among the deals, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Garmin Venu Sq 2 are standout options for fitness enthusiasts seeking premium features. Budget-conscious shoppers can look at the Noise Diva or Fire-Boltt Brillia for reliable performance at unbeatable prices.

To avail of these discounts, customers should:

• Use SBI Card for additional savings.

• Check for product-specific coupons before checkout.

• Opt for no-cost EMI plans for high-value purchases.