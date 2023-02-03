Amid layoffs at Google, Amazon, this Indian tech company gifted cars to its employees

As the tech industry is reeling with unprecedented levels of layoffs, an Indian company is gifting its employees cars for good performance. Tridhya Tech, a tech company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has gifted 13 cars to 13 employees. The company recently completed its first five years.

Tridhya Tech's managing director Ramesh Marand told Aajtak that cars were gifted to employees that had stayed with the company since the beginning of its journey. He claimed that these employees had given up their stable jobs in order to build the IT company. The executive also claimed that the culture of rewarding employees with cars will continue.

Tridhya Tech is a software development company that offers its services for eCommerce, web, and mobile application development. The company claims to provide complete tech solutions. The company that is based in Ahmedabad, caters to clients in Asia, Europe and Australia.

Global Tech Layoffs

The tech sector across the globe is witnessing massive wave of layoffs, thanks to less than expected growth. Google and Amazon started the new year with its biggest layoffs in history. Google laid off 12,000 employees in January and Amazon has announced that it will remove 18,000 employees. The tech sector, within a period of a few months, has laid off over 1,50,000 employees across the globe.

