Android 16 set for early release in June, Google official reportedly confirms at MWC 2025

Google is expected to roll out Android 16 as early as June 2025, a departure from its usual August release timeline, according to a senior company official. The revelation came at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, where Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google, discussed upcoming updates to the operating system.

The early launch is reportedly due to Google’s adoption of the Trunk Stable development model, a software engineering approach that could significantly speed up Android’s release cycle.

Speaking to Android Police, Samat explained that Google is transitioning to Trunk Stable development, which involves continuous updates to a single shared branch of code rather than isolated feature-based updates. “Trunk Stable development means that everyone working on Android is contributing to the same branch of code,” said Samat, emphasising how this method helps avoid lengthy integration and merging delays.

This shift could allow Google to finalise and release Android 16 faster, making it available to manufacturers for custom OS development earlier than usual.

According to previous reports, Google may move Android 16 to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on June 3, enabling developers to start porting the OS to different devices. This aligns with earlier leaks suggesting Pixel devices would be the first to receive the update in Q2 2025.

While the second developer beta of Android 16 was recently released, it mainly included bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major new features. However, upcoming beta versions could introduce:

- Refined UI enhancements for smoother interactions

- AI-powered optimizations to improve device performance

- Better connectivity features for seamless Android ecosystem integration

- New privacy and security measures to safeguard user data

Google is expected to reveal more details in the coming months as the beta testing phase continues.

If the June release timeline holds, this could mark a significant shift in Google’s Android update strategy, allowing manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi to begin One UI, OxygenOS, and MIUI updates sooner than expected.

This development also coincides with Samsung expanding its One UI 7 Beta Programme and Google rolling out new Pixel features through its March Pixel Drop.