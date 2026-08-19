Android users just got one of Chrome’s biggest Gemini upgrades; Here's what's changing

Gemini can summarise webpages and answer questions

With Gemini in Chrome, you can ask the AI to summarise a webpage when you want the key information without reading the entire page. You can also ask questions about the content you are viewing, making it easier to understand or find specific information.

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Gemini can also work with other Google apps, including Google Calendar and Google Keep, allowing you to access relevant information without constantly switching between apps.

The AI assistant can also use Nano Banana to generate or edit images while you browse, adding creative tools directly to the Chrome experience.

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Auto Browse can handle multi-step tasks

One of the more advanced features is Auto Browse, which allows Gemini to carry out multiple steps on the web instead of simply answering a question. The feature is available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

For example, you can ask Gemini to help plan a trip by checking hotels, comparing prices and availability and moving through different booking pages. It can also help compare products, find deals, make restaurant reservations, schedule appointments and assist with travel bookings.

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This could save you time when a task requires several searches and repeated actions across different websites.

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Google adds safeguards for AI browsing

Giving an AI the ability to interact with websites also raises security concerns. Google says Auto Browse has protections against prompt-injection attacks, where hidden instructions on a webpage could attempt to manipulate the AI.

Gemini will also ask for your approval before carrying out certain sensitive actions, giving you control over important steps rather than allowing the AI to complete everything automatically.

What about Gemini in Chrome in India?

For Indian Android users, there is a catch. Gemini in Chrome on Android is currently available only in the US, according to Google's support information. So, Android users in India cannot access this new mobile Chrome integration yet.

However, Gemini in Chrome is already available on desktop in India. Google has also expanded desktop availability to India with support for several Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

So, if you are in India and want to use Gemini in Chrome, you can access it on a supported desktop, but you will have to wait for Google's Android rollout to reach the country.