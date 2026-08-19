Sugar stocks: Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh shares rally up to 12%; here's why

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Dhampur Sugars Ltd gained up to 12 per cent in Wednesday's trade while Dhampur Sugar and Balrampur Chini Mills also advanced up to 6 per cent, riding on hopes of better-than-anticipated sugar realisations amid a sharp 21 per cent jump in domestic sugar prices in August on supply concerns. Globally, sugar futures are hovering around 14-month highs.

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On Wednesday, the biggest beneficiary of the trend was Dwarikesh Sugar that soared 11.88 per cent to Rs 50 apiece on BSE. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar surged 10.90 per cent to hit a high of Rs 20.65 per share on BSE. Shree Renuka Sugars jumped 8.84 per cent to Rs 25.36 apiece. Dhampur Sugar Mills advanced 5.75 per cent to Rs 178.40. Simbhaoli Sugars added 4.16 per cent to Rs 7.52, while Balrampur Chini Mills was up 1.14 per cent at Rs 659.60.