Listing on Behari Lal Engineering has been better than the expectations. Ahead of its listing, Behari Lal Engineering was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 130-135 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 45-47 per cent for the investors. The company was commanding a GMP around Rs 100 apiece, when the issue had closed for bidding.

The IPO of Behari Lal Engineering was open for bidding between August 12 and August 14. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 271-285 per share with a lot size of 52 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 302 crore via IPO, which a fresh share sale of Rs 93 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 73.20 lakh equity shares worth Rs 209.

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The issue was overall subscribed a solid 108.44 with nearly 33.67 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 22,900 crore. The portions for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 165.33 times and 165.32 times, respectively. The quota for retail bidders was subscribed at 53.27 times.

Incorporated in 1995, Punjab-based Behari Lal Engineering is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company specialising in customised engineering solutions. The company manufactures precision-engineered components for critical industrial applications, including metal rolls, engineering castings, alloy steel products, forging ingots and shafts.

Emkay Global Financial Services and Systematix Corporate Services were the book running lead managers of Behari Lal Engineering IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.