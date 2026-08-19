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Behari Lal shares make a solid market debut; stock lists at 63% premium, HNIs make Rs 1.3 lakh profit

Behari Lal shares make a solid market debut; stock lists at 63% premium, HNIs make Rs 1.3 lakh profit

BSE3,368.00(1.81%)

Behari Lal Engineering sold its shares in the price band of Rs 271-285 apiece, applied for a minimum of 52 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 302 crore August 12-14.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 10:24 AM IST
Behari Lal shares make a solid market debut; stock lists at 63% premium, HNIs make Rs 1.3 lakh profitBehari Lal Engineering is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company specialising in custom engineering solutions.

Shares of Behari Lal Engineering made a bumper Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the integrated metal products player was listed at Rs 465 on NSE, a premium of 63.16 per cent over its issue price of Rs 285. However, the stock settled with a premium of 60.70 per cent over the issue price at Rs 458 on BSE Ltd.

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As of the listing price, retail investors who got a single lot of 52 equity shares made a profit of nearly Rs 9,300 on their investment of  Rs 14,820. Similarly, HNI investors, who got 14 lots consisting of 728 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 1.31 lakh on their investment of 2.07 lakh.

Listing on Behari Lal Engineering has been better than the expectations. Ahead of its listing, Behari Lal Engineering was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 130-135 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 45-47 per cent for the investors. The company was commanding a GMP around Rs 100 apiece, when the issue had closed for bidding.

The IPO of Behari Lal Engineering was open for bidding between August 12 and August 14. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 271-285 per share with a lot size of 52 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 302 crore via IPO, which a fresh share sale of Rs 93 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 73.20 lakh equity shares worth Rs 209.

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The issue was overall subscribed a solid 108.44 with nearly 33.67 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 22,900 crore. The portions for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 165.33 times and 165.32 times, respectively. The quota for retail bidders was subscribed at 53.27 times.

Incorporated in 1995, Punjab-based Behari Lal Engineering is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company specialising in customised engineering solutions. The company manufactures precision-engineered components for critical industrial applications, including metal rolls, engineering castings, alloy steel products, forging ingots and shafts.

Emkay Global Financial Services and Systematix Corporate Services were the book running lead managers of Behari Lal Engineering IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:52 AM IST
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