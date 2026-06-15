Anthropic and White House officials to hold discussions around Claude Fable 5 ban

Amid Anthropic’s ban of Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models outside the US, the company staff are in Washington for a meeting with White House officials. According to an Axios report, Anthropic's technical team has already engaged in virtual discussions with White House officials since the Trump administration first reached out on June 12.

Advertisement

The US government has ordered Anthropic to block access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for any foreign nationals, whether inside or ‌outside ⁠the U.S. The government has highlighted that these models could be misused and may become a major national security threat. Due to this reason, the company has rolled back the release globally, and is talking with officials to negotiate the rollout plans.

Must read: Anthropic Claude Fable 5 ban explained: Why US government restricted access for new AI models

In a statement, Anthropic highlighted that the US government has already tested the models, and it was also approved before the global release. Now, officials claim that they have discovered a narrow "jailbreak" technique that can bypass safeguards built into Fable 5, and can give users unauthorised access to software systems.

Advertisement

However, Anthropic, in a statement, said that the problem is not serious enough to restrict global rollout. It further highlighted that there has been a "misunderstanding" and is in talks with the government to make the model available to the public again.

Must read: 'Don't confuse access with ownership': Sarvam CEO on what Anthropic's Fable ban means for India

While Claude Fable 5 was publicly available for users to conduct heavy-duty knowledge work, Mythos 5 access was restricted to a limited group of organisations. Now, both models have been restricted to use outside of the US. This has also raised concerns surrounding how advanced AI systems should be regulated. In India, several tech leaders have raised their voices towards India building sovereign AI, and not relying on frontier models offered by global companies.

Advertisement

Now, as Anthropic and White House discuss further plans, the conversations are expected to play a key role in determining how governments approach the oversight, deployment, and security of increasingly powerful AI models.