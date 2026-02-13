Anthropic raises $30 billion at $380 billion valuation as enterprise AI demand rises

Anthropic said on February 13 that it has raised $30 billion in a Series G funding round valuing the artificial intelligence (AI) startup at $380 billion post-money, underscoring the rapid inflow of capital into firms building advanced AI systems.

The round was led by Singapore’s GIC and Coatue, with participation from major global investors including Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ and MGX, the company said. Existing backers such as Microsoft and Nvidia also participated in the round.

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The funding will be used to expand research, products and computing infrastructure as businesses increasingly adopt AI tools for core operations.

“Whether it is entrepreneurs, startups, or the world’s largest enterprises, the message from our customers is the same: Claude is increasingly becoming critical to how businesses work,” Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao said. “This fundraising reflects the incredible demand we are seeing from these customers, and we will use this investment to continue building the enterprise-grade products and models they have come to depend on.”

Anthropic said its annualised revenue run rate has reached $14 billion, growing more than tenfold each year for the past three years.

A major driver of growth has been Claude Code, the company’s agentic coding platform. Anthropic said the product now generates more than $2.5 billion in annualised revenue, with enterprise usage accounting for over half of that total.

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“Since our initial investment in 2025, Anthropic’s focus on agentic coding and enterprise-grade AI systems has accelerated its progress toward large-scale adoption,” said Philippe Laffont, founder and portfolio manager of Coatue.

The company also highlighted progress in its latest flagship model, Opus 4.6, which it said can power software agents that handle complex knowledge work.

“Anthropic is the clear category leader in enterprise AI, demonstrating breakthrough capabilities and setting a new standard for safety, performance, and scale,” said Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer for private equity at GIC.