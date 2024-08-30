'Any mechanic or garage will be able to service your Ola Electric scooter soon': CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the company’s products will soon be available on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). In his latest tweet, Aggarwal claimed that any garage will also be able to service Ola Electric scooters. Ola Electric has been reliant on authorised service centres leading to long wait periods in some cases. The new announcement could help with easier access for Ola Electric customers.

In a tweet, Aggarwal shared, “This also means any garage will be able to buy @OlaElectric spare parts and service our scooters! Any mechanic or garage will be able to service your Ola Electric scooter soon.”

Starting next week, Ola Electric’s products, including the Ola S1 X series, Ola S1 Pro, and Ola S1 Air, will be accessible on ONDC. This move is aimed at broadening market reach and making it easier for consumers across India to purchase and maintain Ola Electric scooters.

Aggarwal, a strong advocate of ONDC, previously described the platform as the “UPI moment for e-commerce” during the Ola Sankalp 2024 event on August 15. This partnership marks another step in Aggarwal’s ongoing support for the ONDC network.

Bhavish Aggarwal recently launched Ola Electric’s new electric motorcycles and revealed the company’s indigenously developed battery cells and packs, along with the new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5.

At the Sankalp 2024 event held on August 15, Ola Consumer had announced integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). They also announced 100 per cent electric logistics, AI-driven product discovery, accessible credit options, automated warehousing, advanced manufacturing technologies, and a new loyalty program.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola Consumer said: "India is one of the fastest growing digital economies and we are already living in the future, a future where AI, electric mobility, and technologies are converging to create a commerce ecosystem that is uniquely Indian yet globally competitive. At Ola Consumer, our aim is to ensure that every consumer has access to the best products and services without barriers of traditional commerce.”