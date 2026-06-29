Apple accuses Indian regulators of 'copy-pasting' antitrust investigation claims

Apple alleges Indian antitrust investigators are relying on competitors' claims instead of carrying out their own independent analysis. The tech giant is saying that the investigators are simply “copy-pasting” rivals' arguments, and that they failed to conduct a proper investigation, as per regulatory documents reviewed by Reuters.

“The DG (Director General) made no effort whatsoever to independently verify or critically assess these statements, often parroting them verbatim,” Apple said. The company also created comparison tables to show similarities between the regulator's report and complaints filed by its competitors, including Match Group, PhonePe (backed by Walmart), and Paytm.

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The company also alleged that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation “blindly replicated” a chart from an earlier European Union antitrust investigation, which ruled against the company. The chart showcased worldwide consumer spending on mobile apps and games, but it failed to adapt it to the Indian market.

Apple says that the Indian market has a different consumer base, behaviour, competition, pricing, and market conditions, so using the same chart is inappropriate, and it may not serve the purpose.

In 2024, an investigator alleged that Apple abused its position through the App Store on iPhones, and that the company required app developers to use its own in-app payment system that limited alternative payment options. However, Apple said that it has not violated India's competition laws, and revealed that it holds less than 6% of India's smartphone market.

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It also says that the investigation was based heavily on rival complaints, and alleged that no independent analysis was done. It also warned that forcing changes to the App Store could disrupt its strictly integrated ecosystem that combines hardware, software, security, and payments systems.

Apple said, “forced alterations to Apple's carefully designed App Store could disrupt its ​integrated business model.”

It added that “The imposition of remedies would ⁠create regulatory uncertainty and could deter investments in India's digital economy.”