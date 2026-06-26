From MacBooks to Apple TV; Apple increases prices of its products by up to Rs 1 Lakh

Just last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted that price hikes are unavoidable amid the growing AI boom. Days after the statement, Apple increased the prices of its latest products, including new-generation MacBooks, iPads, HomePods, and Apple TV by up to Rs 1,00,000 in India. However, iPhones have been spared

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The affordable MacBook Neo, which was launched at Rs 69,900, now costs Rs 79,900, a Rs 10,000 price increase, representing a nearly 14% jump from its original launch price. Apple cited that AI-driven demand for memory and storage chips has sent RAM and NAND flash prices soaring, prompting manufacturers to raise device prices.

Must read: 'We have now reached a point where…': Apple increases prices of MacBooks and iPads in India

MacBook price hikes in India

MacBook Neo: The price has been hiked from Rs 69,900 to Rs 79,900

MacBook Air M5: The Price has been increased from Rs 1,20,900 to Rs 1,49,900

MacBook Pro M5: Price increased from Rs 1,69,900 to Rs 2,39,900

MacBook Pro M5 Max: Price increased from Rs 3,99,900 to Rs 4,99,900

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Mac Mini M4: Price hiked from Rs 59,900 to Rs 94,900

iPad price hikes in India

iPad 11th Gen: Price hiked from Rs 39,900 to Rs 49,900

iPad Mini: Price hiked from Rs 49,900 to Rs 69,900

iPad Air: Price hiked from Rs 64,900 to Rs 89,900

iPad Pro: Price hiked Rs 99,900 to Rs 1,39,900

Must read: iPhone Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Can Apple finally challenge Samsung’s dominance in foldable market?

Apple TV 4K and HomePod price hikes in India

Apple TV 4K: Price hiked from Rs 14,900 to Rs 25,900

HomePod: Price hiked from Rs 32,900 to Rs 44,900

HomePod Mini: Price hiked from Rs 10,900 to Rs 15,900

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These Apple price hikes have been impacted in several other markets around the globe. Due to the increased RAM and storage component prices, many smartphone manufacturers have already increased the prices of their devices several times this year. Apple is facing the same cost pressures as other companies.

Now, it is expected that memory and storage prices will remain high, which could lead to additional price increases for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics in the months ahead.