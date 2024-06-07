Apple announces Design Awards ahead of WWDC 2024: Check details

Apple has announced Apple Design Awards winners ahead of the WWDC 2024. The company has honoured 14 best apps on App Store out of 42 finalists. These apps cover several categories including Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Spatial Computing. These winners are not defined by revenue or downloads but by commitment, creativity and design.

These winners will be recognised at Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2024 that will start on June 10. Under the delight and fun category, Bears Gratitude app and NYT Games app secured the title. Bears Gratitude app is a journaling app for self-reflection and the NYT Games offers a mix of titles with a redesigned navigation and gaming catalogue.

The Oko app won the title under inclusivity category. Developed by AYES from Belgium, this app alerts pedestrians to the state of signal lights through haptic and audio feedback. It is aimed at visually impaired people. Crayola Adventures, a mobile game with diverse characters developed by Red Games Co. from the US, which secured the award under the gaming category.

As for Innovation category, Procreate Dreams, developed by an Australian developer, won the round. This app works as a design tool that helps in creating 2D animations. The Israel-developed Lost in Play game secured the award with its characters and mini puzzle games.

Crouton, a New Zealand-based app that offers a clean user interface for writing recipes and creating grocery lists, won in the interaction category. Another Denmark developed Rytmos app that challenges players to solve puzzles by creating pathways using simple drag gestures also won in gaming category.

In Social Impact category, Gentle Streak Fitness Tracker, developed by Slovenians, won the round. The app offers an ability to improve everyone’s lifestyle, irrespective of their location. The Wreck Game from France also offers a deep intimate narrative that reflects stressful situations. The Rooms app, made by a US developer, offers users a blank slate for building imaginative scenes has also won an award.

As for Spatial Computing category, DJ App and AI Mixer app offer a new way to interact with music in a spatial environment. Lastly, Blackbox is a game developed in the US that works on Apple Vision Pro.