Apple is likely to release a Password app for users at WWDC 2024: Here’s how it will work

Apple is expected to introduce a new Password app for iOS users at its upcoming WWDC 2024 event. Bloomberg has reported that this app will allow users to manage their login information. Apple allows users to save their passwords across iPhones, iPads and more devices using iCloud keychain. However, this app will also work in the same way, just that it will segregate into different categories, like accounts, Wi-Fi networks, and passkeys.

The report revealed that Apple will extend the support for this app to Windows as well. However, there is no word about the Android users. It is likely to roll out in iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15. This app is also expected to work on Apple’s Vision Pro.

In addition to this, this app will also remind users to use TouchID or FaceID instead of passwords wherever possible. This app will also auto-fill your passwords when you log in to a website or app. This password app will support a verification code. It will also work as Google Authenticator and act as an authentication app.

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 will take place from June 10 to 14. At the event, the company is likely to announce software updates like iOS 18 with a major focus on AI. It is also expected to announce a partnership with OpenAI to use its technology to introduce AI features across Apple products. Bloomberg also hinted that Apple is expected to make the AI feature an opt-in service.

Dag Kittlaus, co-founder of Siri before it was acquired by Apple told Bloomberg that it will likely be a “short- to medium-term relationship for Apple and OpenAI. But you can bet that they will be working hard building out their own competencies here.”

Apple is also expected to release new updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS at the WWDC event this year.

