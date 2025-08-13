Apple Arcade adds NFL Retro Bowl ’26, Jeopardy! Daily and My Talking Tom Friends+ this September

Apple Arcade is kicking off September with a mix of retro sports action, brain-teasing trivia, and casual fun. Headlining the new additions is NFL Retro Bowl ’26, launching exclusively on the subscription service on September 4. The NFL- and NFLPA-licensed title by New Star Games blends arcade-style gameplay with authentic rosters and a new NFL Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard mode. This feature lets players represent their favourite NFL teams in weekly matchups synced to the 2025 season schedule, with points contributing to live leaderboard standings.

Also debuting on September 4 is Jeopardy! Daily by Frosty Pop Games, which offers exclusive clues from the hit quiz show’s writers. Players can take on fresh boards each day, participate in tournaments, and climb global leaderboards. Joining the lineup is My Talking Tom Friends+ from Outfit7, where players care for all six Talking Tom & Friends characters, play mini-games, and explore vibrant in-game worlds.

On September 18, Hello Kitty Island Adventure will receive a major update, transporting players to Wheatflour Wonderland to meet new character Cogimyun, who enlists their help to unlock the Ancient Citadel and uncover hidden treasures.

Regular favourites are also getting fresh content. Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition adds a new Inside Out realm on August 20, Mini Motorways introduces Creative Mode on August 26, and Snake.io+ teams up with Among Us for four exclusive crewmate skins on August 27. Additional updates will roll out across Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, WHAT THE CAR?, Sonic Dream Team, and It’s Literally Just Mowing+.

Apple Arcade is priced at ₹99 per month with a one-month free trial. It is also included in Apple One’s Individual and Family plans, with all games playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, free from ads and in-app purchases.