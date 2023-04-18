Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple retail outlet?

The much-awaited Apple Retail Store in Mumbai will open its doors for customers today at 11 am. Apple CEO Tim Cook has flown down from Cupertino for the opening. This only reiterates that India is an important market for the tech behemoth. While the core of the company-owned Apple Stores is the customer experience, it is also a visual treat. Here’s what India’s first store looks like.

Simple yet Opulent

Apple’s first retail store at Jio World Drive at BKC, Mumbai, is in the midst of Mumbai’s commercial district and Brand Stand. It is surrounded by international luxury brands such as TUMI, Armani Exchange, Coach, Bally, Hugo Boss, and Mont Blanc.

Super Large Stores

Unlike the premium reseller store, the Apple Store in BKC is reportedly built in 22,000 square feet of area and is spread across two levels with double height ceilings. The store has a floor-to-ceiling glass facade, similar to what is seen globally across many Apple Stores.

Architectural Marvel:

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the world's most energy-efficient Apple Store locations, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy. Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.

Wide Inventory

All Apple hardware, right from the iPhones to iPads, Apple Watch to iMacs, AirPods to HomePods are extensively on display at this store. This being a company-owned store, will house huge inventories – from all variants to colour options. If a customer is looking at customising a product configuration, say an iMac, the Apple Store is a perfect place to buy it without delays.

The device range available for demo and purchase in Apple stores is much larger. Stock availability is another important differentiator. Most importantly, the purchase experience will be much different and better at Apple store - in terms of the purchase process, setting up the device, or even troubleshooting.

Accessories:

The store has a wide display of all Apple accessories too. There is a specially curated wall that has iPhone covers. And counters for Apple bands that consumers can come and try.

Apple Services

Apple is not just focusing on hardware, but services have emerged as a key driver for Apple’s revenue. On the second level of the Store, Apple has created an Arcade and Music corner where consumers can learn more about Apple Services. This service piece is often not a part of Apple Premium Resellers.

No Billing Queues

During the media preview, we noticed there was no billing counter. That’s the standard across Apple Stores worldwide. Apple doesn’t believe in customers having to wait for their purchases. The staff at the Apple Store carry mobile payment terminals, which usually work with credit cards and debit cards, and will accept UPI payments in India, and assist consumers in completing their purchase wherever they may be in the store.

Customers Experience

At Apple Store, consumers get an opportunity to touch, feel, explore and experience the devices. You can spend as much time as you want to spend with the devices, without having to worry about buying the hardware. No one from the store is going to pressurise or make you feel bad about your decision. Beyond products, these stores act as a customer service touchpoint, and a community centre for consumers.

Genius Bar support:

For hands-on technical support and hardware repairs, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at their local Apple Store for help from an Apple expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering your Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions and billing. In the case of repairs or physical damage, an expert will evaluate and identify exactly what the device needs — and whether it’s under warranty or covered by AppleCare.

Device Pickup

Apple customers can also take advantage of Apple’s convenient delivery and pickup options, special carrier offers, great trade-in values, and get expert support. There will also be an option to pick up their products in-store after making a purchase online.

Apple Trade-In:

Apple Trade-In makes it easy for customers to trade in an eligible Apple or third-party device for credit toward their next purchase easily.

Today at Apple

Last but not least, ‘Today at Apple’ are free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their devices. Hosted at Apple stores all over the world, the educational sessions range from basics and how-to lessons, to using professional-grade programs.

These sessions are led by Apple Creatives. Each program is designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, and many are customised to meet the needs of local communities. Apple also regularly invites local artists, experts, and community partners to lead bespoke Today at Apple sessions and showcase their talent with in-store performances. Anyone can sign up for sessions on Accessibility, Art & Design, Business, Coding & Apps, Kids & Families, Products, Music and more

After the launch of Apple BKC Store in Mumbai, Apple will be opening doors for the Apple Store in Saket in Delhi on April 20. But unlike the BKC Store, this one is rumoured to be a smaller store and will be restricted to a single level only.

